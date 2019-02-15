Does The Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited (NSE:DALMIASUG) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Anyone researching Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited (NSE:DALMIASUG) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does DALMIASUG’s beta value mean to investors?

Looking at the last five years, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has a beta of 1.73. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If the past is any guide, we would expect that Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries fares in that regard, below.

How does DALMIASUG’s size impact its beta?

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of ₹7.8b, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there’s plenty more to learn. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it’s well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

