Does The Data Make Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) An Attractive Investment?

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. BFG is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Bell Financial Group here.

Adequate balance sheet average dividend payer

BFG's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that BFG has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. BFG appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.92x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

ASX:BFG Historical Debt, August 8th 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that BFG is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 7.1%. BFG has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

ASX:BFG Historical Dividend Yield, August 8th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Bell Financial Group, I've compiled three key aspects you should further research:

