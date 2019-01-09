Does The Data Make Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP) An Attractive Investment?

Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of BGP, it is a notable dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Briscoe Group here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

BGP’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that BGP has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. BGP currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Income investors would also be happy to know that BGP is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 5.9%. BGP has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

For Briscoe Group, there are three fundamental aspects you should look at:

