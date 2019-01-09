Does The Data Make China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. (SGX:CH8) An Attractive Investment?

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. (SGX:CH8), there’s is a financially-sound company with a an impressive history of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on China Sunsine Chemical Holdings here.

Flawless balance sheet with outstanding track record

In the past couple of years, CH8 has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 30%, which is an notable feat for the company. CH8’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Investors should not worry about CH8’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

SGX:CH8 Income Statement Export January 9th 19 More

CH8’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if CH8’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, CH8’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This bolsters the proposition that CH8’s price is currently discounted.

SGX:CH8 PE PEG Gauge January 9th 19 More

Next Steps:

For China Sunsine Chemical Holdings, I’ve put together three important factors you should further examine:

