Does The Data Make Engineers India Limited (NSE:ENGINERSIN) An Attractive Investment?

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Engineers India Limited (NSE:ENGINERSIN), there’s is a highly-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Engineers India here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

ENGINERSIN’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that ENGINERSIN manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Looking at ENGINERSIN’s capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

NSEI:ENGINERSIN Historical Debt January 23rd 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, ENGINERSIN is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 3.4%, making it one of the best dividend companies in the market.

NSEI:ENGINERSIN Historical Dividend Yield January 23rd 19 More

