Does The Data Make Green Cross Health Limited (NZSE:GXH) An Attractive Investment?

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Green Cross Health Limited (NZSE:GXH), there’s is a notable dividend-paying company that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Green Cross Health here.

Very undervalued average dividend payer

GXH’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if GXH’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, GXH’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This bolsters the proposition that GXH’s price is currently discounted.

NZSE:GXH Intrinsic Value Export February 17th 19 More

GXH is considered one of the top dividend payers in the market, and its profitability ensures that dividends are well-covered by its net income.

NZSE:GXH Historical Dividend Yield February 17th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Green Cross Health, there are three fundamental factors you should look at:

