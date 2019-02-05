Does The Data Make GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) An Attractive Investment?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

I’ve been keeping an eye on GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe GTN has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on GTN here.

Very undervalued with adequate balance sheet

GTN’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. GTN’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 23%, which means its debt level is acceptable. This indicates a good balance between taking advantage of low cost funding through debt financing, but having enough financial flexibility and headroom to grow debt in the future. GTN’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of GTN’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the media industry, GTN is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that GTN’s price is currently discounted.

ASX:GTN Intrinsic Value Export February 5th 19 More

Next Steps:

For GTN, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for GTN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for GTN’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has GTN’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of GTN? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



