Does The Data Make Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:1169) An Attractive Investment?

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:1169) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of 1169, it is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a a strong track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Haier Electronics Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record and pays a dividend

Over the past year, 1169 has grown its earnings by 22%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, 1169 also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 13%. This is an notable feat for the company. 1169 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that 1169 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 1169 seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 46.35x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

SEHK:1169 Income Statement Export February 19th 19 More

1169 is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

SEHK:1169 Historical Dividend Yield February 19th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Haier Electronics Group, there are three relevant aspects you should look at:

