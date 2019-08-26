Does The Data Make HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) An Attractive Investment?

I've been keeping an eye on HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe HNI has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a dependable dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on HNI here.

6 star dividend payer with adequate balance sheet

HNI is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. HNI appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.59x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

HNI’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 4.0%.

