Does The Data Make HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) An Attractive Investment?

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV), it is a highly-regarded dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on HomeServe here.

Adequate balance sheet average dividend payer

HSV's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. HSV's has produced operating cash levels of 0.43x total debt over the past year, which implies that HSV's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

LSE:HSV Historical Debt, August 14th 2019 More

HSV is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

LSE:HSV Historical Dividend Yield, August 14th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For HomeServe, I've put together three pertinent factors you should further research:

