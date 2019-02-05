Does The Data Make The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited (NSE:INDIANHUME) An Attractive Investment?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited (NSE:INDIANHUME) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. INDIANHUME is a financially-healthy company with a a strong history of dividend payments and a buoyant future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Indian Hume Pipe here.

Reasonable growth potential with adequate balance sheet and pays a dividend

INDIANHUME is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that INDIANHUME manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. INDIANHUME’s earnings amply cover its interest expense. Paying interest on time and in full can help the company get favourable debt terms in the future, leading to lower cost of debt and helps INDIANHUME expand.

NSEI:INDIANHUME Future Profit February 5th 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, INDIANHUME is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 1.1%.

NSEI:INDIANHUME Historical Dividend Yield February 5th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Indian Hume Pipe, I’ve put together three key aspects you should look at:

Historical Performance: What has INDIANHUME’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is INDIANHUME worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether INDIANHUME is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of INDIANHUME? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

