Does The Data Make James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) An Attractive Investment?

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. CRPR is a company with robust financial health as well as a buoyant future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on James Cropper here.

Excellent balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

CRPR is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 26% in the upcoming year, supported by its outstanding capacity to churn out cash from operating activities, which is predicted to more than double over the next year. This indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. CRPR’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that CRPR has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. CRPR seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.22x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

AIM:CRPR Future Profit December 25th 18 More

