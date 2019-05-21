Does The Data Make Marlin Global Limited (NZSE:MLN) An Attractive Investment?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

I've been keeping an eye on Marlin Global Limited (NZSE:MLN) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe MLN has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a well-regarded dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Marlin Global here.

Flawless balance sheet average dividend payer

MLN's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that MLN manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Looking at MLN's capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. MLN has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

NZSE:MLN Historical Debt, May 21st 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that MLN is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 8.8%. MLN has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

NZSE:MLN Historical Dividend Yield, May 21st 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Marlin Global, I've compiled three key aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for MLN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for MLN’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has MLN's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of MLN? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

