Does The Data Make Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) An Attractive Investment?

I've been keeping an eye on Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe MIN has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with an impressive history of dividend payments as well as a buoyant future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Mineral Resources here.

Reasonable growth potential average dividend payer

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than MIN, with its expected earinngs growth of 40%, made up of high-quality, operational cash from its core business, which is expected to increase by 59% next year. This indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven by unsustainable cost-cutting activities.

ASX:MIN Past and Future Earnings, August 5th 2019 More

MIN is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

ASX:MIN Historical Dividend Yield, August 5th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Mineral Resources, there are three key aspects you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has MIN's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is MIN worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MIN is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of MIN? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.