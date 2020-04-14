Does DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's (ETR:DAM) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

In 2015 Florian Pesahl was appointed CEO of DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (ETR:DAM). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Florian Pesahl's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has a market cap of €147m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €481k for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €230k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €92m to €367m, we found the median CEO total compensation was €643k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen. On an industry level, roughly 48% of total compensation represents salary and 52% is other remuneration. DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen does not set aside a larger portion of remuneration in the form of salary, maintaining the same rate as the wider market.

So Florian Pesahl is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen, below.

Is DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen Growing?

Over the last three years DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 1.2% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 16% over last year.

I generally like to see a little revenue growth, but I'm happy with the EPS growth. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 43%, DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Florian Pesahl is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The per share growth could be better, in our view. And we think the shareholder returns - over three years - have been underwhelming. So suffice it to say we don't think the compensation is modest. Looking into other areas, we've picked out 3 warning signs for DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.