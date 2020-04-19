How Does DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's (ETR:DAM) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (ETR:DAM) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 37% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 15% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 39% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's P/E is 22.98. The image below shows that DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the electronic industry average (21.8).

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's earnings per share fell by 54% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 3.7% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's Balance Sheet

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has net cash of €22m. This is fairly high at 15% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's P/E Ratio

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen trades on a P/E ratio of 23.0, which is above its market average of 17.2. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 16.8 to 23.0 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.