Does The Data Make NRC Group ASA (OB:NRC) An Attractive Investment?

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of NRC Group ASA (OB:NRC), there’s is a financially-sound company with an impressive history and a buoyant growth outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on NRC Group here.

Proven track record with reasonable growth potential

NRC is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 33% in the upcoming year. Earnings growth is paired with an eye-catching top-line trajectory also doubling over the same period, which indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. NRC delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 5.0% in the most recent year Unsurprisingly, NRC surpassed the industry return of 4.2%, which gives us more confidence of the company’s capacity to drive earnings going forward.

OB:NRC Future Profit January 20th 19 More

NRC is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. NRC’s earnings amply cover its interest expense. Paying interest on time and in full can help the company get favourable debt terms in the future, leading to lower cost of debt and helps NRC expand.

OB:NRC Historical Debt January 20th 19 More

