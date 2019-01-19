Does The Data Make The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (HKG:1339) An Attractive Investment?

The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (HKG:1339) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of 1339, it is a company with a an impressive history of performance, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China here.

Good value with proven track record

In the previous year, 1339 has ramped up its bottom line by 13%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 1339 outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Insurance industry expansion, which generated a -6.2% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. 1339’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of 1339’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the insurance industry, 1339 is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that 1339 is potentially underpriced.

SEHK:1339 Income Statement Export January 19th 19 More

Next Steps:

For People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China, I’ve compiled three key factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 1339’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 1339’s outlook. Financial Health: Are 1339’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 1339? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



