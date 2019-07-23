Does The Data Make Safeture AB (STO:SFTR) An Attractive Investment?

I've been keeping an eye on Safeture AB (STO:SFTR) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe SFTR has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with strong financial health as well as a excellent future outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Safeture here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

SFTR is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 75% in the upcoming year. Earnings growth is paired with an eye-catching top-line trajectory also doubling over the same period, which indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. SFTR's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that SFTR has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. SFTR’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 11%, which means its debt level is reasonable. This implies that SFTR has a healthy balance between taking advantage of low cost debt funding as well as sufficient financial flexibility without succumbing to the strict terms of debt.

