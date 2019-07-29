Does The Data Make Spindex Industries Limited (SGX:564) An Attractive Investment?

Spindex Industries Limited (SGX:564) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of 564, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Spindex Industries here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past few years, 564 has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did 564 outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Machinery industry expansion, which generated a 33% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. 564's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 564 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 70.63x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

SGX:564 Income Statement, July 29th 2019 More

