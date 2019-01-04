Does The Data Make Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) An Attractive Investment?

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of TGP, it is a company with strong financial health as well as a excellent growth outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, take a look at the report on Tekmar Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than TGP, with its expected earnings growth of 55%. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by a similarly outstanding revenue growth over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. TGP’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that TGP manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. TGP currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. TGP has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

