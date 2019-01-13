Does The Data Make Thin Film Electronics ASA (OB:THIN) An Attractive Investment?

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OB:THIN) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of THIN, it is a company with robust financial health as well as an optimistic growth outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Thin Film Electronics here.

Exceptional growth potential with excellent balance sheet

THIN is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 74% in the upcoming year. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an equally impressive top-line expansion over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. THIN’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 13%, THIN’s debt level is reasonable. This indicates a good balance between taking advantage of low cost funding through debt financing, but having enough financial flexibility and headroom to grow debt in the future.

OB:THIN Future Profit January 13th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Thin Film Electronics, there are three essential aspects you should further examine:

Historical Performance: What has THIN’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is THIN worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether THIN is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of THIN? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



