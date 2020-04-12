How Does DATAGROUP's (ETR:D6H) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

DATAGROUP (ETR:D6H) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month alone, although it is still down 10% over the last quarter. And the full year gain of 46% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for DATAGROUP

How Does DATAGROUP's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

DATAGROUP's P/E of 34.50 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (28.9) for companies in the it industry is lower than DATAGROUP's P/E.

XTRA:D6H Price Estimation Relative to Market April 12th 2020 More

That means that the market expects DATAGROUP will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

DATAGROUP's earnings per share grew by 2.5% in the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 49% annually, over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

DATAGROUP's Balance Sheet

DATAGROUP has net debt worth 21% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On DATAGROUP's P/E Ratio

DATAGROUP trades on a P/E ratio of 34.5, which is above its market average of 17.2. With debt at prudent levels and improving earnings, it's fair to say the market expects steady progress in the future. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about DATAGROUP over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 25.3 back then to 34.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.