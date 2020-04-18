Does Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.'s (BIT:CPR) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future?

When Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (BIT:CPR) released its most recent earnings update (31 December 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well Davide Campari-Milano has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see CPR has performed.

CPR's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €308m has increased by 4.1% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 19%, indicating the rate at which CPR is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Davide Campari-Milano has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.0% exceeds the IT Beverage industry of 5.4%, indicating Davide Campari-Milano has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Davide Campari-Milano’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 8.8% to 11%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 80% to 58% over the past 5 years.

Davide Campari-Milano's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research Davide Campari-Milano to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

