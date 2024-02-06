When does Daylight Saving Time begin? Here's when to 'spring forward' in 2024

The twice-annual time change is upon us, with millions of Americans gearing up to "spring forward."

Here's everything you need to know about the seasonal practice of daylight saving time, including when it begins, when it ends, its long history and more.

When does daylight saving time start in 2024?

Come springtime, clocks will "spring forward" one hour, causing individuals to lose an hour of sleep.

It's time, now, to start planning ahead for that lost hour.

Daylight saving time will begin at 3 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10, 2024. As a result, both sunrise and sunset will occur about 1 hour later that day. Sunshine will be plentiful all summer long.

When does daylight saving time end in 2024?

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, the clocks will "fall back" an hour and millions of Americans will gain an extra hour of sleep. This event annually marks the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST).

Then, come autumn, millions of Americans will be gifted extra time to sleep.

Clocks will "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, allowing individuals to gain an extra hour of sleep. That same day, both sunrise and sunset will occur about 1 hour earlier.

When did the practice of daylight saving time begin?

Congress officially passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966. This law implemented a uniform time and date for states to observe daylight saving time.

The time zones established by the Standard Time Act, as amended by the Uniform Time Act, are Atlantic, eastern, central, mountain, Pacific, Alaska, Hawaii–Aleutian, Samoa, and Chamorro, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

The DOT is in charge of daylight saving time and oversees all time zones within the U.S.

Only two states, Arizona and Hawaii, choose not to observe daylight saving time. both states stay on standard time year round. Likewise, U.S. territories Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Marianas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands do not observe daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time once known as 'war time'

1918 poster celebrating passage of the daylight saving time bill.

Daylight savings time is a seasonal practice that occurs in order to make better use of natural daylight. Each year, it begins on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November.

Daylight savings time was first introduced in the United States on March 19, 1918, under the Standard Time Act. However, it was initially referred to as "war time" — a nickname no longer in use today, Delmarva Now previously reported.

By adding an extra hour of sunlight to the day, this would, in turn, help the country save on energy costs during World War I, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Yet, the law was only in effect for about a year and a half before it was repealed.

In February 1942, Congress implemented a law instating a national daylight savings time to help conserve fuel and promote national security and defense, hence the nickname "war time," reported the U.S. Department of Defense.

But, the law was once again repealed in 1945. For the next two decades, there were no set rules for daylight savings time, leading to much confusion across the country. It wasn't until 1966 that this changed.

