When does daylight saving time start in 2024, and when will Colorado stop changing clocks?

With just over a month to go before we set our clocks ahead by an hour March 10, there is no end in sight for the twice-a-year routine — at least for now.

While many hoped the biannual ritual would cease after Colorado endorsed year-round daylight saving time in 2022 and the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022 and 2023, it has yet to win full congressional support or be signed into law by the president.

That means we will "spring forward" again in a few weeks and "fall back" on the first Sunday of November. The good news: There will be more daylight after work to be outside, walk the dog, grill a steak or play in the yard.

Love it or hate it, daylight saving time (yes, it is saving, not savings, time) has its supporters and critics. Fort Collins will see its first sunset that's 7 p.m. or later this year March 10, the day daylight saving time starts, and its first 8 p.m. sunset May 5.

Supporters say it's safer for drivers; lowers the rate of car accidents; increases retail sales; makes it safer for joggers, pedestrians and kids playing outside; and promotes an active lifestyle.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, which oversees the observance of daylight saving time as well as U.S. time zones, says energy reduction and reduced crime are reasons for having both standard and daylight saving time.

Opponents say it disrupts sleep patterns, which has negative health implications, decreases productivity and increases workplace injuries, at least temporarily as we adjust to the time change. They also say it costs the U.S. economy more than $434 million due to health issues, decreased productivity and workplace injuries.

Arizona and Hawaii do not recognize daylight saving time, nor do territories Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

When will Colorado stay on daylight saving time?

While Colorado has adopted a permanent switch to daylight saving time, two things have to happen for it to take effect: Congressional approval and more momentum from surrounding states.

If federal law changes to let states choose daylight saving time or standard time permanently, at least four other states in the Mountain Time Zone must choose year-round daylight saving time for the Colorado law to go into effect. Previous Coloradoan reporting shows that Montana, Wyoming and Utah all passed permanent daylight saving time measures in recent years.

Nebraska's legislature is debating whether to permanently adopt daylight saving time or join Arizona and Hawaii in adopting year-round standard time. Nebraska's bill to adopt daylight saving time year-round would depend on three bordering states making the same change and congressional approval.

Imagine this, however: If Nebraska moves to permanent Mountain Standard Time and Colorado continues to observe daylight saving time, people living in northeastern Colorado who work in Nebraska would be in different time zones three times a day for nearly half the year.

Why do we change our clocks twice a year?

In 1883, the U.S. saw a major advancement in time-telling when railroad managers, who were operating under roughly 50 regional times, hired transportation publisher William Allen to come up with a simpler plan. Allen proposed five time zones that spanned the U.S. and, by late 1883, every railroad clock was reset to reflect them, according to the Library of Congress.

While the railroads followed these time zones, they weren't inked into law until the 1918 passage of the Standard Time Act, which also introduced the country to daylight saving time.

Two years earlier, Germany had started setting its clocks forward one hour in the spring, giving its residents an extra hour of sunlight and conserving fuel in the process during the early years of World War I. Other European countries followed and in 1918, the U.S. set its own daylight saving time with the Standard Time Act.

The change lasted as long as the war.

Daylight saving time made a resurgence after the war as a hodgepodge of states did their own thing. Colorado voters nixed DST in 1921 but it came back during World War II, when a law passed reinstating daylight saving time to help conserve fuel. Again, once the war ended, daylight saving time was repealed, leaving states to do what they wanted.

In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act setting daylight saving time as the last Sunday in April to the last Sunday in October and changed to its existing timeline in 2005.

Coloradoan reporter Erin Udell and USA Today contributed to this report.

