What does Dayton's 2035 comprehensive plan include?

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The vision for Dayton, Ind., became more solidified after Tippecanoe County leaders approved a comprehensive plan that includes economic development, housing and broadband.

The Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission on Wednesday approved the town of Dayton’s request to recognize and include the town’s newly created 2035 comprehensive plan into the Tippecanoe County’s comprehensive plan.

Last year, the Town of Dayton received a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to help fund a new comprehensive plan.

The primary function of a comprehensive plan is to determine the community’s vision for their town, establish a future land use development and growth plan, indicate any transportation and utility impact information, and community facilities.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs also wanted to determine the needs of the town regarding a variety of elements from government and fiscal capacity, economic development opportunities, housing, agriculture, natural resources, parks, broadband development and more.

Elements of the comprehensive plan

After sending out bids, Dayton hired Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group from Indianapolis to create a 2035 comprehensive plan for the town. This new plan is set to replace the comprehensive plan that was approved initially in 1996.

Scott Siefker, partner at Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group, explained to the commission that Siefker and his team sent out several surveys to residents of the town in hopes of determining how to approach Dayton’s future.

Out of all the information they received, there were three main elements that appeared throughout the town residents’ responses: enhancing the quality of outdoor activities like transportation and parks; promoting the quality of life in Dayton and supporting economic prosperity in the region.

The top three land uses Dayton wanted to see in the future were the development of more parks and recreation throughout the town, cultivating the support of neighbor services like retail businesses and dining, and lastly, supporting the creation of general business and commercial uses.

“Ensure that essential needs of the community are met while retaining the unique small-town atmosphere with well-planned development, quality spaces and public services that enhance the existing scale and character that make us Distinctly Dayton,” reads the vision statement of Dayton’s 2035 comprehensive plan.

The comprehensive plan highlights 13 elements that the town of Dayton hopes to address within the next decade, which range from:

creating appropriate and adequate land use plans;

growing government and fiscal capacity;

investing in public facilities and services;

developing a unique identity for the town;

investing in economic development;

addressing housing concerns; investing in transportation;

supporting the agricultural market in the town;

preserving the natural resources of the area; developing and investing in high-quality recreational amenities;

increasing access to affordable high-speed internet;

establishing and enhancing the historical aspects of Dayton downtown;

and updating hazard mitigation planning processes in the town.

Beyond those broad elements, there were several aspects of development that the town deemed as a high priority.

Those ranged from attracting businesses and shoppers with a marketing strategy and financial incentives to improve commerce opportunities along State Road 38; completing and launching a “re-branding” exercise for Dayton that identifies a new direction; creating a downtown revitalization plan; creating a rental registration program to facilitate the prevention and correction of violations of all laws and ordinances pertaining to rental properties; and establishing a parks board that will conduct a 5-year parks and recreation master plan, to name a few.

Future land use plan

A major focus of the meeting was discussing the future land use plan for Dayton developed in the comprehensive plan.

David Hittle the executive director of the Area Plan Commission explained the difference between the 1996 plan and the new 2035 plan to the commission.

The original 1996 plan showcased the town’s intent to potentially expand the town’s future land use up to E 150 S and to Wyandotte Road.

The current land use map for the Town of Dayton's 2035 comprehensive plan.

In the new plan, the town's desire to expand northward was not as significant compared to the 1996 plan.

The new plan reworked the town’s original future land use plan, opting to make the region smaller, instead stretching from Haggerty Lane to Wyandotte Road.

One major element of the 2023 plan was how much of the town’s future land use plan was dedicated to rural agriculture development surrounding the town, about 50 percent.

Although the plan did mark an area zoned for residential development if the town needs to address any potential housing needs in the future.

The future land use map for the Town of Dayton's 2035 comprehensive plan.

The area is marked from Walnut Street down to E 375 S and in between I-65 and Dayton Road.

There is also an area above the current town boundary that has been planned for interchanged mixed-use.

Addressing the Carr Property

After evaluating the future land use plan, an issue emerged with one of the parcels of the land that was planned for interchanged mixed-use, specifically, it might not fall under Dayton’s jurisdiction any longer.

The land in question belongs to the Carr Family, who voluntarily annexed their property into Lafayette at the disapproval of the town of Dayton.

After the annexation was finalized with Lafayette, the town of Dayton filed a lawsuit against the city of Lafayette, arguing that the annexation was illegal and needed to be reversed.

Due to the fact that Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group began working on the 2035 comprehensive plan before the Carr Property was annexed, the plan still showcases the Carr property within the town of Dayton’s future land use map.

“At the end of the day, whoever wins the battle, whether it’s Lafayette, and the annexation stands as it’s been completed now, or if Dayton is successful with their challenge. If Dayton is successful, then this is the portion of the comprehensive plan that would be regarded when decisions are made with regards to rezonings, land use petitions,” Hittle said.

“If Dayton is not successful, then it will be in fact be regarded as Lafayette’s territory and they will be free to plan that area for their own use if they choose that.”

To ensure that no issues arise once the case has been decided, the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission added some additional language to address the current land dispute happening between the town of Dayton and the city of Lafayette.

“This plan’s recommendation for areas outside the Dayton corporate limits (identified as the “Planning Influence Area” on the Future Land Use Map) do not supersede the recommendations of any existing or future adopted comprehensive plans of presiding jurisdictions in these areas,” read a slide on the Dayton comprehensive plan presentation.

After hearing from both Siefker and Hittle the APC voted unanimously to recognize Dayton’s 2035 comprehensive plan.

