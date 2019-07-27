Does DCC plc's (LON:DCC) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

For investors with a long-term horizon, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more valuable than looking at a single earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on DCC plc (LON:DCC) useful as an attempt to give more color around how DCC is currently performing.

Did DCC beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

DCC's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of UK£263m has jumped 14% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 17%, indicating the rate at which DCC is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and if the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, DCC has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.3% exceeds the GB Industrials industry of 3.8%, indicating DCC has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for DCC’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 8.4% to 9.0%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 117% to 73% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though DCC's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research DCC to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

