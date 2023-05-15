What does the debt ceiling mean for you? What is it? Why is it important in New Jersey?

Time is running out to raise the U.S debt ceiling before the country runs out of money to pay its bills — as early as June 1 by some estimates.

Such a move could lead to catastrophic financial harm for American households and the global economy, experts warn. If the U.S government defaults, they say, it could trigger job cuts, stock market volatility, delays in payments to federal benefits like Social Security and a recession.

The White House and lawmakers are in a stalemate over efforts to raise the nation's $31 trillion debt limit. House Republicans are pushing for steep domestic spending cuts, which have been a non-starter with the Biden administration and the Democrat-led U.S Senate.

“If we actually go over the debt ceiling and the government does actually default, that’s catastrophic for a lot of people,” said Dan Cassino, a political science professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck. “Anyone who is getting any government benefits of any kind will get cut off.”

Benefits could be stopped

Moody’s Analytics, in a recent report, said there could be impacts to federal benefits like Medicare and Medicaid, Social Security and unemployment benefits.

“What the U.S Treasury would do, it would be able to prioritize interest payments, which would forestall a downgrade to the credit rating of the U.S, but it wouldn’t be able to prioritize all these other payments,” said Bernard Yaros, assistant director at Moody’s, and one of the authors of the report.

Americans also wouldn’t get benefits related to nutrition, veterans assistance and housing on time, according to the Council on Economic Advisors.

“On average, one-third of state revenue comes directly from federal grants to help pay for public services like health care, education and infrastructure,” said Rebecca Thiess, a manager with the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Job losses possible

In a worst-case scenario, New Jersey could lose over 193,000 jobs, according to the Moody’s report, while overall the U.S economy would lose 7.8 million jobs.

The White House has heavily touted the Moody’s report and its impact on the U.S economy.

Paychecks would be delayed for roughly 1.8 million federal employees, of which nearly 25,000 are in New Jersey. They’d also be delayed for the roughly 1.4 million active military personnel, of which there are 35,000 in New Jersey.

Bank run?

Cassino said that many banks hold onto U.S bonds, considered among the safest debt in the world.

That all changes if the U.S defaults on its debt and the worth of U.S debt is called into question, he said.

What follows is financial turmoil “because all these banks around the world are holding onto these bonds, and nobody knows if these banks are solvent if the U.S government isn’t paying those bonds.”

“The only thing that’s required for a bank to go bankrupt is the perception that it might go bankrupt,” Cassino said.

A painful stock market, economic woes

Borrowing costs would go up if the U.S defaults, said John Longo, an economics professor at Rutgers University.

“A car loan, a mortgage loan, interest rates go up a little bit and that raises the cost of borrowing to the consumer,” he said.

Businesses would pay higher rates on their loans as well.

That’s all because interest would rise on U.S Treasuries, and it’s on top of the increased costs from the rash of Federal Reserve rate hikes aimed at staving off inflation. Households would lose roughly $10 trillion in wealth, according to Moody’s Analytics.

“A default would send shock waves through global financial markets and would likely cause credit markets worldwide to freeze up and stock markets to plunge,” the CEA said.

Investments such as 401(k) plans and pensions could also be hurt, given their reliance on the stock market.

