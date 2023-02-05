Does Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Deckers Outdoor Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Deckers Outdoor's EPS has grown 24% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Deckers Outdoor maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to US$3.6b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past.

Are Deckers Outdoor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$11b company like Deckers Outdoor. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$109m. We note that this amounts to 1.0% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Deckers Outdoor but it's still worth mentioning. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Deckers Outdoor, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$12m.

Deckers Outdoor offered total compensation worth US$11m to its CEO in the year to March 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Deckers Outdoor Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Deckers Outdoor's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Deckers Outdoor is worth keeping an eye on. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Deckers Outdoor by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

