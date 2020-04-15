How Does Dedicare's (STO:DEDI) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Dedicare (STO:DEDI) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 8.0% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 30% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Dedicare's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Dedicare's P/E of 15.98 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Dedicare has a lower P/E than the average (18.7) in the healthcare industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Dedicare shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Dedicare shrunk earnings per share by 31% over the last year. But EPS is up 2.5% over the last 5 years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 21% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Dedicare's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of kr63m, Dedicare has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 15% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Dedicare's P/E Ratio

Dedicare's P/E is 16.0 which is about average (16.0) in the SE market. Although the recent drop in earnings per share would keep the market cautious, the net cash position means it's not surprising that expectations put the company roughly in line with the market average P/E. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Dedicare recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 12.2 to 16.0 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.