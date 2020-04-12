How Does Delta Air Lines's (NYSE:DAL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) shares are down a considerable 36% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 58% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for Delta Air Lines

How Does Delta Air Lines's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 3.33 that sentiment around Delta Air Lines isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Delta Air Lines has a lower P/E than the average (3.9) in the airlines industry classification.

NYSE:DAL Price Estimation Relative to Market April 12th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Delta Air Lines shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Delta Air Lines increased earnings per share by a whopping 29% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 56% annually, over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Delta Air Lines's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 51% of Delta Air Lines's market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Delta Air Lines's P/E Ratio

Delta Air Lines has a P/E of 3.3. That's below the average in the US market, which is 14.0. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. Given Delta Air Lines's P/E ratio has declined from 5.2 to 3.3 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.