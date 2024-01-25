Does Des Moines plow every street in the city? What should you do if your street was missed?

Is your street still difficult to navigate after recent snow storms? After some residents expressed concerns on social media, Des Moines has some reminders for how it handles plowing operations.

Streets are never skipped on purpose, said Jonathan Gano, Des Moines' public works director. By the time the city plows more than 2,000 miles worth of streets, some get accidently missed.

Gano said the city keeps plows on the roads after the "all clear" is given on social media and at DMSnow.org in order to address complaints, which are performed as residents report them to public works.

What should you do if you think a Des Moines street hasn't been plowed or has unsafe conditions?

Des Moines Public Works has a 24/7 customer service line at 515-283-4950 where you can report a street that needs attention.

You can also report through the myDSM mobile app or on the city's website at DSM.city/report.

If every street should have been plowed by now, why are some not fully clear?

Gano said there are many reasons for current road conditions, which have led to an increase in reports from residents.

The main reason, Gano said, is the prevalence of snowpack from this month's storms. Snowpack is caused by vehicles packing down snow before streets are plowed, making it harder to remove. The city only applies salt to snow routes, making it more likely for snowpack to be left behind.

With warmer temperatures, much of the snowpack is melting and breaking up, which is creating messy, slush-filled streets.

Does Des Moines have a bare pavement policy?

Des Moines does not have a bare pavement policy for residential streets, and it never has, Gano said.

The lack of salting on these streets and snowpack means plow blades can't scrape the pavement.

Gano said snowpack is fine to drive on at low speeds and drivers may need to reduce their speeds until they reach a snow route.

The snow route system is designed to ensure every house is no more than four blocks from a snow route and overlaps the DART bus route system.

Does Des Moines redeploy snowplows after a storm?

The majority of requests that Des Moines has received are to return to already plowed streets and make an additional pass. Several requests may come in for the same stretch of road, Gano said.

City crews do not systematically return to plow neighborhoods as snowpack melts. Doing so would push snow back into the nearly 70,000 driveways across the city and generate more complaints, he said.

However, city crews do return to neighborhoods when there are reports of problems from snowpack, Gano said. Crews will also apply salt in areas where snowpack melts, refreezes and forms ice patches.

