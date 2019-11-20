Does Deson Construction International Holdings Limited (HKG:8268) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price?

If you're interested in Deson Construction International Holdings Limited (HKG:8268), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What 8268's beta value tells investors

Zooming in on Deson Construction International Holdings, we see it has a five year beta of 1.12. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If this beta value holds true in the future, Deson Construction International Holdings shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Deson Construction International Holdings is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

SEHK:8268 Income Statement, November 20th 2019 More

How does 8268's size impact its beta?

With a market capitalisation of HK$106m, Deson Construction International Holdings is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Deson Construction International Holdings share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether 8268 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Deson Construction International Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

