Does Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Destination XL Group's Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It's an outstanding feat for Destination XL Group to have grown EPS from US$0.36 to US$1.52 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Destination XL Group shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 5.3% to 11% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Destination XL Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Destination XL Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Destination XL Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$42m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 13% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Destination XL Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Destination XL Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Destination XL Group for a spot on your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Destination XL Group you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

