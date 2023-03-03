Does Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Destination XL Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Destination XL Group's Improving Profits

Destination XL Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Destination XL Group's EPS shot from US$0.69 to US$1.45, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 111%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Destination XL Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to US$535m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Destination XL Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Destination XL Group shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$42m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 11% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add Destination XL Group To Your Watchlist?

Destination XL Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Destination XL Group is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Destination XL Group that you need to be mindful of.

