Does Devine (ASX:DVN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Devine Limited (ASX:DVN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Devine

How Much Debt Does Devine Carry?

As you can see below, Devine had AU$38.0m of debt at June 2019, down from AU$48.3m a year prior. However, it also had AU$1.40m in cash, and so its net debt is AU$36.6m.

ASX:DVN Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

A Look At Devine's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Devine had liabilities of AU$50.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of AU$3.68m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$1.40m as well as receivables valued at AU$16.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling AU$36.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the AU$20.6m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Devine would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Devine's net debt is 3.4 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. However, its interest coverage of 1k is very high, suggesting that the interest expense may well rise in the future, even if there hasn't yet been a major cost attached to that debt. We also note that Devine improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive AU$11m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Devine will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.