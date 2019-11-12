Does Digi International Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DGII) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

In 2014 Ron Konezny was appointed CEO of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for Digi International

How Does Ron Konezny's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Digi International Inc. is worth US$418m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.8m for the year to September 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$465k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from US$200m to US$800m, and the median CEO total compensation was US$1.7m.

So Ron Konezny is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Digi International has changed over time.

NasdaqGS:DGII CEO Compensation, November 12th 2019 More

Is Digi International Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Digi International Inc. has shrunk earnings per share by 25% each year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 24% over the last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that earnings per share are down, over three years. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Digi International Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Digi International Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 11% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Ron Konezny is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company isn't growing earnings per share, and nor have the total returns inspired us. We're not saying the CEO pay is too generous, but one might argue that the company should improve returns to shareholders before increasing it. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Digi International.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.