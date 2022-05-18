Does Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Dillard's's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Dillard's had US$566.1m in debt in April 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$862.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$296.1m.

A Look At Dillard's' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Dillard's had liabilities of US$1.32b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$827.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$862.2m as well as receivables valued at US$30.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.25b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Dillard's has a market capitalization of US$5.89b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Dillard's boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Dillard's grew its EBIT by 297% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Dillard's's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Dillard's has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last two years, Dillard's actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While Dillard's does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$296.1m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$1.2b, being 118% of its EBIT. So is Dillard's's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Dillard's (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

