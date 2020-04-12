Does Dinkelacker AG's (BST:DWB) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

In this article, I will take a look at Dinkelacker AG's (BST:DWB) most recent earnings update (30 September 2019) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, along with how the rest of DWB's industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company's trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

View our latest analysis for Dinkelacker

Could DWB beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

DWB's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of €9.0m has increased by 6.8% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 0.1%, indicating the rate at which DWB is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's take a look at if it is solely owing to industry tailwinds, or if Dinkelacker has seen some company-specific growth.

BST:DWB Income Statement April 12th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, Dinkelacker has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.5% exceeds the DE Real Estate industry of 5.8%, indicating Dinkelacker has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Dinkelacker’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 8.7% to 7.9%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 17% to 54% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Dinkelacker to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Financial Health: Are DWB’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Valuation: What is DWB worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DWB is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.