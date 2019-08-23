Does Dinkelacker AG's (BST:DWB) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

In this article, I will take a look at Dinkelacker AG's (BST:DWB) most recent earnings update (31 March 2019) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, along with how the rest of DWB's industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company's trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

How Did DWB's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

DWB's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of €8.7m has increased by 2.5% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 0.7%, indicating the rate at which DWB is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's see whether it is solely owing to an industry uplift, or if Dinkelacker has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Dinkelacker has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 10% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.2% exceeds the DE Real Estate industry of 5.7%, indicating Dinkelacker has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Dinkelacker’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 1.1% to 7.3%.

What does this mean?

Though Dinkelacker's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Dinkelacker has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Dinkelacker to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

