How Does discoverIE Group's (LON:DSCV) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 30% in the last month alone, although it is still down 11% over the last quarter. The full year gain of 17% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for discoverIE Group

Does discoverIE Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

discoverIE Group's P/E of 23.18 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.6) for companies in the electronic industry is lower than discoverIE Group's P/E.

LSE:DSCV Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020 More

That means that the market expects discoverIE Group will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Notably, discoverIE Group grew EPS by a whopping 42% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 77%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting discoverIE Group's P/E?

discoverIE Group has net debt worth 12% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On discoverIE Group's P/E Ratio

discoverIE Group has a P/E of 23.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.5. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is superb. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about discoverIE Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 17.8 back then to 23.2 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.