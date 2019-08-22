Does Discovery, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DISC.A) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

David Zaslav has been the CEO of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A) since 2007. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other large companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for Discovery

How Does David Zaslav's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Discovery, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$19b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$129m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$3.0m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$11m. (We took a wide range because the CEOs of massive companies tend to be paid similar amounts - even though some are quite a bit bigger than others).

It would therefore appear that Discovery, Inc. pays David Zaslav more than the median CEO remuneration at large companies, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Discovery has changed over time.

NasdaqGS:DISC.A CEO Compensation, August 22nd 2019 More

Is Discovery, Inc. Growing?

Discovery, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 31% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 27% over last year.

The reduction in earnings per share, over three years, is arguably concerning. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Discovery, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Discovery, Inc. has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 9.3%, over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Discovery, Inc. with the amount paid at other large companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

We generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, and we're not particularly impressed with the total shareholder return, over the last three years. Considering this, we wouldn't want to see any big pay rises, although we'd stop short of calling the CEO compensation unfair. Shareholders may want to check for free if Discovery insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: Discovery may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.