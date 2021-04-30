What does Disneyland look like after 412 days closed? Take a look at joyous reopening

Maddie Capron
·3 min read

On March, 14, 2020, Disneyland shut its doors to guests as the coronavirus began to spread through the U.S.

The closure was originally planned to last through the end of the month. But as COVID-19 devastated the country, the park stayed closed for 412 days.

On Friday, Disneyland finally reopened to California residents. And judging from videos online, fans couldn’t be more excited to get back to a place they consider like home.

“Favorite sights and familiar sounds have returned, from the smiling face of Mickey Mouse on the Pixar Pal-A-Round to the welcoming whistle of the Disneyland Railroad. Beloved characters from favorite Disney stories are here to entertain and delight in new ways and sometimes in unexpected places,” Disney said in a Friday news release. “And those much-missed treats – DOLE Whip, Corn Dogs, not to mention churros – are also back to satisfy cravings.”

Only California residents can currently visit the park with limited capacity and additional safety measures. Parkgoers need a reservation and a valid ticket to enter the park, and reservations are limited. Some people waited hours to get a ticket to visit Disneyland.

Fans aren’t used to Disneyland shutting down. The theme park typically stays open year-round, including on Thanksgiving and Christmas, McClatchy News reported.

Disneyland had only closed a handful of times before, including in 1963 on a national day of mourning for President John F. Kennedy; in 1994 after the Northridge earthquake; and on Sept. 11, 2001. It has also closed due to extreme weather from time to time.

Here’s what the park looks like on the first day of a long-awaited reopening:

Hopeful Disneyland fans wait for hours to get a ticket. ‘Anxiety is through the roof’

You’ll be able to visit Disneyland in April — with restrictions. Here’s what to know

You can still scream on California roller coasters — but keep it under wraps, parks say

Recommended Stories

  • 'We have waited so long for this': Disneyland reopens after 412 days

    Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park are finally open again in Anaheim. If only to California residents and at limited capacity.

  • Young scores 33, Capela has double-double, Hawks beat Bulls

    Trae Young scored 33 points, Clint Capela had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game slide with a 108-97 victory over the undermanned Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Playing without their two best players — Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic — the Bulls took their first double-digit lead on Thaddeus Young’s tip shot in the first minute of the third quarter.

  • London Zoo welcomes new Asiatic lioness

    Arya, a four-year-old lioness, travelled from Paignton Zoo to London on Tuesday and was caught on camera exploring her paddock for the first time.Zookeepers hope Arya will spark a new love interest for Bhanu, as they work to preserve the endangered species as part of a global breeding programme.To make room for the new lioness, three previous residents named Heidi, Indi and Rubi, moved to Germany's Schwerin Zoo on April 8.Asiatic lions are now only found in the wild in one location worldwide, a forest the size of London in Gujarat, India, where approximately 500 of the animals live.

  • Genetically modified mosquitoes have landed in the Keys. Here’s what you need to know

    More than 20 million genetically modified mosquitoes are coming to the Florida Keys this year, in a landmark project by British biotech company Oxitec and Monroe County’s Mosquito Control District.

  • The EU adopted a law making tech companies delete 'terrorist content' within one hour

    European Parliament adopted the law despite opposition from several lawmakers and experts who warned that it could harm people's freedom of speech.

  • Sadiq Khan’s ‘outer London tax’ puts tens of thousands of jobs at risk

    Tens of thousands of jobs are at risk from Sadiq Khan's plans for an outer London tax, Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey warns. The Labour mayor is planning to charge people a daily fee of at least £3.50 to drive into London in an attempt to raise money for cash-strapped Transport for London. However, the charge – dubbed 'Checkpoint Chigwell' by its critics – will hit those that commute into London and domestic tourists coming to the capital, with 40,000 jobs at risk. Internal TfL estimates suggest the Greater London Boundary Charge – if levied at £3.50 a day and applying only to non-Londoners – could reduce the total number of weekday car trips across the GLA boundary by between 10 per cent and 15 per cent. This could translate into a £2.6 billion hit to London’s tourist economy, or nearly 40,000 jobs, according to Conservative analysis. The outer London charge has proved to be a touchstone issue at the London mayoral election with millions of people hit with the charge for driving into the capital’s suburbs. Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey said: “As London recovers from the pandemic, the last thing we need is another tax that will hurt businesses. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what Sadiq Khan’s outer London tax will do.

  • If You Remember These Trendy Foods, You Probably Had An Amazing Childhood

    Are you Team Lunchables or Team Uncrustables? Have you ever wondered when your favorite foods became so popular? Thanks to chefs Alice Waters and Jeremiah Tower from Northern California, lots of cheesemakers began to integrate different types of cheese into their menus, and goat happened to be one of them.

  • 50 Epic Girls' Getaway Destinations In Every State Across America

    Start by boarding a wildlife delta safari or enjoy taking in the tranquil scenery of a classic Southern estate garden at Bellingrath Gardens & Home — two things your husband probably would grit his teeth over, but your girlfriends will love. If your guy couldn't be paid enough to step foot in a yoga studio, you and your friends will love this unexpected mecca for wellness and relaxation.

  • NCAA men’s, women’s soccer tournaments in NC: Scores, schedule, how to watch Sunday

    UNC vs. Charlotte highlights Sunday’s second-round action, while the women;s third-round schedule is announced.

  • Spiral: Old Man (Uk)

    The Organ Donor is the working title of an upcoming 2020 American horror film directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. The ninth installment in the Saw franchise, it is based on a screenplay by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger from a story created by Chris Rock. The film stars Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols.

  • With Idaho case, AP counts 109 statehouse #MeToo allegations

    Four lawmakers in four separate states have been pushed out of office in the past two months amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

  • America running low on chicken

    The National Chicken Council said supply is "tight" for some chicken parts, but there is not a shortage. A spokesperson said supply will normalize in the next few months.

  • How to tell if your college is trans-inclusive

    An affirming college environment can set trans youth on a path of personal, academic and professional success. Alessandra Tarantino/APHigh school can be especially challenging for the 2%-3% of U.S. teens who identify as transgender, or trans. They disproportionately experience harassment and victimization by their peers and rejection by family members. Therefore, entering an affirming and inclusive college environment can help set trans youth on a path of personal, academic and professional success. A trans-affirming college can also be transformative for trans students who did not feel comfortable being out in high school, as well as those who do not begin to explore their gender identity until college. My research with 507 trans and gender-nonconforming students – 75% undergraduate, 25% graduate – examined which college policies and supports trans students most valued. I also looked at how these policies created a sense of belonging on campus. I found that religiously affiliated colleges and community colleges tended to be less inclusive of trans students. Also, knowing that a school had trans-inclusive policies and supports led to a greater feeling of belonging and better perception of the campus climate. The students listed gender-inclusive restrooms, nondiscrimination policies that include gender identity and the ability to easily change one’s name on campus records as supports they valued most. Based on these findings, here are a few key concrete things that trans students – and their families – may want to consider in the college exploration process. Gender-inclusive restrooms Trans students can look for whether most campus buildings – especially those with heavy traffic, such as the campus center – have gender-inclusive restrooms. These may also be called gender-neutral or all-gender restrooms. Bonus points go to institutions whose gender-inclusive restrooms have multiple stalls to accommodate more people, and to those that have committed to constructing gender-inclusive restrooms in all new buildings. Athletic facilities, meanwhile, ideally have private changing facilities and private showers. This kind of systemic inclusion can support students’ mental health and academic achievement. For example, one study found that not having access to inclusive and comfortable restrooms was associated with poorer academic performance. Gender-inclusive restrooms are one of the key college policies that trans students most value. Toby Talbot/AP Gender-inclusive housing Gender-inclusive housing refers to the ability to be housed in keeping with one’s gender identity, and to choose whom to room with – among returning students, at least – regardless of gender. According to Campus Pride, a nonprofit network of LGBTQ student leaders and campus groups, 271 colleges and universities in the U.S. have gender-inclusive housing. Nondiscrimination policies Prospective students may want to look at schools’ nondiscrimination policies to make sure they explicitly include gender identity and expression. Here’s a list of the 1,071 colleges and universities that currently do. Such policies protect trans students from discrimination on the basis of gender identity and expression, and serve to symbolize the institutions’ commitment to fairness and equity. Chosen name and pronouns options Prospective students may also want to investigate whether institutions allow students to use a chosen first name, instead of their legal name, on campus records, ID cards, course rosters and other documents. According to Campus Pride, 265 colleges and universities in the U.S. currently allow students to do this, and an additional 43 allow students to indicate their pronouns on course rosters. Health and counseling services Campus health care centers may or may not serve trans students’ needs, such as prescribing and overseeing hormone treatments. Likewise, trans students should find out whether the student health insurance covers trans-affirming medical care. Campus Pride reports that 89 colleges and universities currently cover hormones and gender-affirming surgeries in their student health insurance plans, while 23 cover hormones alone. According to the Cooperative Institutional Research Program Freshman Survey, incoming trans college students tend to report poorer emotional health than their peers who are cisgender, or cis – meaning their gender identity aligns with their assigned sex at birth. They are also more likely to anticipate seeking counseling while in college. Therefore it may be important that the student counseling center is explicitly inclusive of trans people. This means, for example, having a counselor who identifies as trans, or at least a counselor trained on the needs and experiences of trans people. Affinity groups Prospective students can also find out whether there is a campus LGBTQ student center or group, ideally with affiliate groups or clubs – for example, for trans students or queer students of color. It’s important to note that more niche groups may be harder to find at smaller institutions. Training on gender identity Some institutions offer or require training for staff, faculty and even students, such as peer advisers and student orientation leaders, on gender identity and the experiences of trans people. The level of awareness a campus community has about trans issues and people is closely related to classroom and campus climate for trans students. My research has found that nonbinary students – those whose gender identities lie outside the male/female gender binary, as opposed to trans men and trans women – also face heightened and unique challenges in college. They report chronic misgendering – being referred to as she/her or he/him instead of they/them – as well as an inability to accurately represent themselves on forms and paperwork. Coursework and research opportunities Students may also be interested in examining whether faculty teach courses that are trans-inclusive and affirming, such as trans history or trans literature. They can also look to see if the school has faculty research centers that focus on trans experiences. Financial and material support Trans students often enter college with more financial concerns than their cis peers. These may relate to hormone treatments and gender confirmation surgeries in addition to funding their college education. Further, trans students are more likely to report needing to work full-time during college, and also receiving more financial aid than cis students. Some schools have an emergency fund for trans students in need of basic assistance, or other free on-campus resources such as “clothing closets” for trans and gender-noncomforming students. Other questions to ask A number of other markers of trans inclusion can be harder to immediately assess. Prospective students can ask tour guides and student ambassadors about whether there are any trans people in student government, the overall climate for trans students and whether campus events frequently include issues of interest to trans students, including trans speakers. University of Virginia students elected Abel Liu, the first openly transgender student council president at a prominent U.S. college, in March 2021. Business Wire/AP Other features to look for are campus task forces or committees that address and include trans people, the presence of trans faculty and staff, and specialized student orientation content or modules for trans students. It may also be possible to be connected to current trans students or recent alumni to hear about their experiences and ask about anything else that a prospective trans student should know. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Abbie Goldberg, Clark University. Read more:Transgender Americans are more likely to be unemployed and poorHow high school sports became the latest battleground over transgender rights Abbie Goldberg does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Disneyland reopening with masks, reservations and more COVID protocols. What to expect after extended closure

    Popular rides, attractions await guests returning to Disneyland and California Adventure for first time in over a year.

  • Carpenter hits another pinch homer as Cardinals beat Pirates

    Matt Carpenter hit his second pinch. Carpenter connected off Duane Underwood Jr. in the sixth inning to put the Cardinals ahead 6-1 while batting for John Gant (2-2). Carpenter was batting .096 when he followed Tyler O’Neill’s single and Andrew Knizner’s walk with a drive to right-center for his third home run this season.

  • Pentagon Halts Border Wall Construction Funded by Military

    The Pentagon announced that it would cancel all contracts for construction of a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border using military funds, in a statement to the media on Friday. “Consistent with the President’s proclamation, the Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions,” Deputy Pentagon Spokesman Jamal Brown said in a statement. Those functions include “schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations, and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account.” The Department of Defense “has begun taking all necessary actions to cancel border barrier projects and to coordinate with interagency partners,” Brown added. The announcement comes after President Biden signed an executive order in January halting most construction of barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border, pending further review. The review was initially scheduled to last 60 days but has extended beyond that deadline. The Trump administration failed to obtain funding for a border wall in the federal budget passed by Congress in 2019. That failure led then-President Trump to declare a national emergency at the southern border, allowing his administration to divert Pentagon funding towards construction efforts. Around 450 miles of barriers were constructed during the Trump administration, although the vast majority of barriers were built to replace earlier, dilapidated fencing. The Biden administration’s decision to pause border wall construction came amidst a major influx of migrants across the southern border. Much of the refurbished border barriers were built in southern Arizona, while the current influx of migrants is occurring primarily in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

  • Body of reigning Mrs. Dallas pageant queen was found in lake, medical examiner reports

    The body of Lashun Massey, 38, was identified Saturday.

  • Caitlyn Jenner says transgender girls shouldn't get to participate on girls' sports teams because it 'just isn't fair'

    "This is a question of fairness," said Caitlyn Jenner, who in 1976 won gold at the Olympics. Trans advocates say these bills are harmful and useless.

  • Aidy Bryant says a doctor suggested she get gastric bypass surgery after assuming she wanted to lose weight

    "There's an assumption that if you're fat, you've given up on yourself. And it's like, I exercise all the time," Aidy Bryant told The Washington Post.

  • NKorea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech

    North Korea on Sunday warned the United States will face “a very grave situation” because President Joe Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat and revealing his intent to maintain a hostile policy against it. Last week, Biden, in his first address to Congress, called North Korea and Iran’s nuclear programs “serious threats” to American and world security and said he’ll work with allies to address those problems through diplomacy and stern deterrence. “His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the U.S. for over half a century,” Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, said in a statement.