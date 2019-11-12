How Does Distil's (LON:DIS) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Distil (LON:DIS) shares are down a considerable 38% in the last month. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 77% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. For those wondering, a bagholder is someone who keeps holding a losing stock indefinitely, without taking the time to consider its prospects carefully, going forward.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Distil Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 18.08 that sentiment around Distil isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Distil has a lower P/E than the average (22.0) in the beverage industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Distil will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Distil's earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Distil's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Distil has net cash of UK£836k. This is fairly high at 29% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Distil's P/E Ratio

Distil's P/E is 18.1 which is about average (16.9) in the GB market. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth. But the P/E suggests shareholders have some doubts. Given Distil's P/E ratio has declined from 29.1 to 18.1 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.