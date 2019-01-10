Does DistIT AB (publ)’s (STO:DIST) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how DistIT AB (publ)’s (STO:DIST) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. DistIT has a price to earnings ratio of 11.55, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 8.7%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for DistIT:

P/E of 11.55 = SEK37.5 ÷ SEK3.25 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SEK1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

DistIT increased earnings per share by an impressive 23% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 12%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does DistIT’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.4) for companies in the electronic industry is higher than DistIT’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that DistIT shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with DistIT, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting DistIT’s P/E?

DistIT’s net debt is 61% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On DistIT’s P/E Ratio

DistIT trades on a P/E ratio of 11.5, which is below the SE market average of 15.2. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.