Does the DNC Have It out for 2020 Candidate Tulsi Gabbard?

Following the departure of Michael Bloomberg, there remain only four active campaigns for the 2020 Democratic nomination: former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and the often-forgotten Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii. Super Tuesday provided Gabbard with her first convention delegates, but will they be enough to get her on the next debate stage?

Gabbard has had the most adversarial relationship with the debate rules set forth by the Democratic National Committee. “There’s just been a lack of transparency…lack of transparency means lack of trust in the process and that they’re trying to take the power away from votes to actually be the ones to decide who continues to move forward in this campaign,” she said in September.

From the first debates in June 2019 until this February, the DNC pegged qualification in the debates to two metrics: a threshold of individual donors, and polling average. However, the decision-making process—which chose polls did and did not contribute to qualification—happened behind closed doors with no public explanation. Gabbard consistently met the requisite donations necessary, but multiple times polls that had her at a qualifying average were not included by the DNC.

