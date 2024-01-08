Does your dog get car sick? These 10 breeds are most prone to motion sickness

Most dog owners, 55%, try to avoid taking their dogs on long car journeys, with 18% halting any travel with their pets altogether. All because of their pet's travel sickness and anxiety.

According to recent research from leasing experts at Auto Trader, a significant number of dog-owning drivers find traveling with their pets a challenging experience due to car sickness.

Auto Trader experts conducted their survey with Censuswide, talking to over 500 respondents. Their survey revealed that 37% of drivers reported their dogs as nervous travelers, with 25% of drivers admitting that their dogs are prone to car sickness.

Does your prized pup get queasy during car rides? Here's what to know:

See the top 10 breeds most prone to car sickness

Boxer – 50%

Border Terrier – 43%

Border Collie – 40%

Bulldog – 36%

Dachshund – 33%

Beagle – 30%

Pug – 30%

Golden Retriever – 29%

Staffordshire Bull Terrier – 28%

Labrador Retriever – 26%

What makes dogs get car sick?

Ian Stroud MRCVS, the director at Pet People Vets, spoke to Auto Trader to help explain why so many dogs struggle with car journeys. He explains that dogs get car sick for a variety of reasons, much like people.

According to Stroud, the main causes include:

Motion sensitivity - Some dogs are just more sensitive than others, the movement affects the inner ear leading to nausea and vomiting.

Anxiety and stress – Dogs that are anxious or stressed about car rides are more likely to experience motion sickness.

Poor ventilation – Hot and stuffy cars can increase the likelihood of sickness.

Unable to see the road – Dogs become disorientated if they can’t see outside of the car.

Eating too much or too little – Dogs that have a very full stomach or an empty stomach are more likely to feel nauseous.

Why are some dogs more prone to car sickness than others?

While the survey doesn't delve into why certain dogs get more car sick than others, some researchers have answered this question. According to integrative veterinarian Julie Buzby, she shared the specifics on her blog of which dogs are at the greatest risk of becoming sick during road trips.

She first shared that inner ear abnormalities can make a dog prone to car sickness. Sometimes it is simply a matter of the inner ear not being fully developed yet, which is one reason why young dogs are more likely to experience car sickness than adult dogs.

She said dogs with damage to the inner ear become car sick more often. And older dogs with vestibular disease, which causes sudden loss of balance, orientation, and motion sickness.

What can I do to prevent my dog from getting car sick on long road trips?

Stroud provided tips on how to keep your dog from getting car sick on long road trips, such as:

Gradual exposure: Start with just treats in the car and then build up from very short journeys to longer trips. This will help them to get used to your car and how any movement feels.

Ventilation: Ensure you maintain a good airflow in the car or crack open a window to avoid your pet overheating.

Allow vision: Ensure your dog is able to look out of the car window and orientate themselves, but they should also be safely restrained.

Food: Feed your dog a small, light, high-protein meal one to two hours before a trip in the car.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Car Sick Dogs: 10 breeds of dogs most likely to suffer car sickness