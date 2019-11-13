Does Dongyue Group Limited (HKG:189) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Dongyue Group Limited's (HKG:189) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Dongyue Group has a price to earnings ratio of 4.32, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$4.32 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Dongyue Group:

P/E of 4.32 = HK$3.60 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.83 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Dongyue Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (6.7) for companies in the chemicals industry is higher than Dongyue Group's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Dongyue Group will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Dongyue Group's earnings per share fell by 16% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 32%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Dongyue Group's Balance Sheet

With net cash of CN¥1.6b, Dongyue Group has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 22% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Dongyue Group's P/E Ratio

Dongyue Group trades on a P/E ratio of 4.3, which is below the HK market average of 10.4. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.