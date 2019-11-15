What Does doValue S.p.A.'s (BIT:DOV) P/E Ratio Tell You?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how doValue S.p.A.'s (BIT:DOV) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is doValue's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 25.07. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €25.07 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for doValue:

P/E of 25.07 = €11.26 ÷ €0.45 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does doValue Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that doValue has a higher P/E than the average (21.0) P/E for companies in the diversified financial industry.

BIT:DOV Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 15th 2019 More

That means that the market expects doValue will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

doValue shrunk earnings per share by 34% over the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 13% per year over the last three years. This could justify a low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does doValue's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

doValue's net debt equates to 28% of its market capitalization. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On doValue's P/E Ratio

doValue's P/E is 25.1 which is above average (17.3) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.